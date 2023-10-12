Priced Out: ‘They’re not making enough to afford rent’: Community leaders evaluate housing needs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United States is in a housing shortage of more than 6.5 million units.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the gap between supply and demand grows every year. The working class pass on job opportunities because they can’t find anywhere to live.

Low-income families can’t find affordable housing, and the number of unhoused people is increasing.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is working on analyzing housing availability and need in the Valley, hoping to identify key issues.

“Unsurprisingly, what we found is that a lot of the industries that are kind of service based, so like the hospitality and tourism sectors, home health care aids - they’re not making enough to afford rent or home ownership costs on their own, unless they double up, and we don’t want people to have to rely on doubling up to afford housing,” said Olivia Raines, Housing Program Manager with CSPDC.

Raines said, so far, inventory appears to be a significant factor. When it comes to home ownership, Raines said most homes are only on the market for about six days. In a healthy market, the average is more like 30 to 60 days.

“That’s creating a sort of, especially in the home ownership market, sort of a gridlock situation, where days on the market in this area is very very low. That is creating a situation where people are reluctant to sell their home - not because they don’t think it will sell, but because they’re afraid they won’t be able to buy,” she said.

Much of the Valley needs affordable, subsidized housing, as well as workforce housing, she said.

“We’re already in sort of a housing crisis, so if the only housing we continue to build is single family spec houses and luxury rental, it’s not going to do much in the way of meeting our housing crisis,” Raines said.

Unfortunately with the cost of materials and land, prices often end up at a luxury level.

“The cost that it would be today to build some of those, houses, some of those duplexes, some of those smaller apartment complexes that now might be affordable, the cost of renting them, just for that developer to get any kind of return would make it prohibitive,” Harrisonburg’s Housing Coordinator Liz Webb said.

Webb said the city has affordable units, but most are rented to long-term tenants.

“The rents here are not always so high, but there’s a bit mismatch between who is in those units and who can afford them. There are a lot of people renting below their means,” Webb said.

Many cities are working to respond quickly to increasing demand for housing.

“Identifying city-owned land that can be used for residential development, putting in place policies that can make it easier for developers to go through the process to get affordable housing in place,” said Webb.

Housing availability is not the only issue most localities face, but it’s the one that is frequently seen in almost every market.

Rural areas will also have to address deteriorating housing, Raines said, and Highland and Bath Counties are seeing an impact from short-term rentals.

In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, student housing has a substantial impact. Raines said as CSPDC, localities and community partners collaborate, they can work to meet the common goal.

“The interest in bringing housing to the area has never been stronger. We just need units, so it’s exciting to see us trending in that direction,” Raines said.

The gap between people looking for housing and available homes continues to grow, and the number of homeless people increases.

Community leaders and non-profits met Wednesday, October 6, for a Housing Summit, and that event will continue into tomorrow. Attendees will work to pinpoint issues with the Valley’s housing and navigate solutions.

