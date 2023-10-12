Cream of the Crop
Toyota Press Pass: JMU hoping 3 turns into magic number

Toyota Press Pass: JMU hoping to improve in third quarter
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The third quarter has not been kind to the James Madison football team.

The Dukes are averaging just three points in the third quarter through five games. In the last two third quarters they’ve played, which has come at Utah State and at home against South Alabama, JMU has been shutout.

The third quarter woes is a problem head coach Curt Cignetti is fully aware of and looking to correct.

“Right now anything that has to do with a three on our team isn’t so great,” says Cignetti. “The last three weeks, we were 19% on third down on offense. I think we’ve scored three points.”

Getting off to a strong start offensively in the second half is something the Dukes hope to achieve this week against Georgia Southern.

“It’s important we play a four quarter football game,” says Cignetti. “Made a point of emphasis about finishing practice strong so that we give ourselves the best chance.”

Georgia Southern talks JMU

The Eagles enter the matchup at 4-1 with their only loss coming at Wisconsin.

Georgia Southern is averaging 35 points per game. Clay Helton is in his second season as head coach after serving as head coach at USC for seven seasons.

Davis Brin is the signal caller for the Eagles. The Tulsa transfer has thrown for 1,611 yards and 12 touchdowns. Georgia Southern features two running backs: Jalen White and O.J. Arnold. Khaleb Hood is the team’s leading receiver.

“They’re a well-coached team and a well-coached offense,” says JMU defensive lineman Jamree Kromah. “They like to throw the ball a lot. They do a lot of screen plays and do a lot of different things to mix things up.”

As dynamic as the Eagles are on offense, Helton’s main concern is slowing down JMU quarterback Jordan McCloud.

“He does a tremendous job keeping his eyes downfield and distributing the ball to different receivers but also gives that threat that he can pull the ball down and escape vertically within the pocket and moves the chains,” says Helton.

