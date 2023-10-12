Truck driver shortage continues to be a major problem locally and nationally

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A major shortage of truck drivers around the U.S. continues to cause problems for supply chains across the country. Trucking Companies around the country and in the Valley continue to have a difficult time finding new drivers.

“A lot of our drivers are of retirement age or close to it so as they’re starting to come off the road we’ve got empty trucks sitting. We’re advertising, we’ve got competitive pay, good benefits, and just no applications,” said Shandi Arbogast, owner of Blizzard Trucking LLC in Harrisonburg.

Arbogast said that unfortunately, the driver shortage that has been going on for the past few years has only gotten worse as more older drivers leave the field and younger drivers have not come in to replace them at the same rate.

“A lot of things factor into and your older generation of drivers they’re the ones that have been out here for years doing it and they’re just not enjoying it like they used to. I’ve had quite a few say it’s just time for me to come off the road,” said Arbogast.

Like many trucking companies, Blizzard Trucking frequently does long-distance hauls which can be unappealing to younger drivers who want to spend more time with their families.

“The couple people I’ve spoken to in the last six to eight months it’s ‘I need weekends off, I need more time at home’ and I mean that just doesn’t work for us with the freight that we haul and the long distance that we go,” said Arbogast.

Arbogast said that Blizzard Trucking has had to make adjustments to cut costs and has been fortunate to stay in business during the shortage which she is thankful for. She said that many other companies have not been so lucky despite efforts to improve recruitment.

“People are giving sign-on bonuses, they’re giving pay increases, good benefits. I’m just not sure what the answer would be to recruit more drivers in but it’s going to continue to get harder for trucking companies,” she said. “That’s a ripple effect to your merchandise in the stores. So it’s definitely, there is a huge need for truck drivers all over the country and everybody is going to be affected, every single person will be affected by this shortage.”

Blue Ridge Community College has a Commercial Driving School and in recent years that program has grown. BRCC is doing everything it can to help with the shortage.

“Our enrollment has doubled in the past two years and so our staffing and our equipment needs are all increasing as well but we’re trying to help the community with those shortages,” said Jim Butler, Transportation and Logistics Program Coordinator at BRCC.

BRCC is a certified testing school for the DMV, which allows it to conduct its own tests and award CDLs.

“That has allowed us the opportunity to develop extra programming and that extra programming has made us fairly unique in the state in how our programming is run and what programs we can offer to maintain compliance with federal regulation,” said Butler.

A federal initiative that began last year has allowed young drivers to drive tractor-trailers across state lines and Jim Butler said this has led to a decrease in the average of students enrolling in BRCC’s CDL program. He said that when he started 15 years ago most students were middle-aged but now most of them are in their 20s.

“We’ve been in the schools a lot and that’s broadening the scope of where the people are hearing about and who is hearing about this. Also, the industry as a whole has become very attractive to students now. The pay is increased, the working conditions are better than they ever have been, the trucks out there, well we’ve seen the trucks, some of them are quite nice,” said Butler.

