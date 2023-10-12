Virginia Organizing pushes for housing reform

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing met in Waynesboro on October 11 to advocate for housing reform in the community.

The group gathered outside the Municipal Building before addressing their concerns at a city council meeting later that evening. Among many issues, they hoped to push for rental inspections and affordable housing.

Connie Wright-Zink, a member of Virginia Organizing, wants the city to treat residents fairly.

“Waynesboro is a community,” said Wright-Zink, “We want the city council to treat all residents equally as members of the community.”

Virginia Organizing says housing has been a pressing issue in the area for years.

