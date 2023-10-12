Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Augusta County man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a 22-year-old Augusta County man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

According to the VSP, Jaden L. Wade was last seen leaving his home in Grottoes at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 11.

He reportedly left on a 2019 Kawasaki 300cc motorcycle that is green and black in color, with license plate number RIV3N. His motorcycle helmet is solid black with a “Dragon Ball Z” anime decal on the front, and the VSP says he may be wearing black-and-gray Puma tennis shoes.

The VSP says Wade may be in or near the area of the Shenandoah National Park east of Grottoes, and the VSP says his personal safety and wellbeing are of concern.

Anyone with information about Jaden or recalls seeing him or his motorcycle is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 434-352-7128 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.