Virginia Tech professors share the dangers of children using the internet

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Virginia Tech professors are bringing awareness to the risks of children having access to the internet.

The initiative, Voices of Privacy, discusses the concerning events that can happen from children surfing the web. These events include but are not limited to: identity theft, cyberbullying and abuse.

The founders, Donna Wertalik and France Bélanger, say the responsibility ultimately falls on the parents.

“For parents to know how to manage their children’s information and not allow certain things to be posted is very important. It’s a way to protect them”, Bélanger says.

The professors plan to visit school districts across our hometowns to share this information.

