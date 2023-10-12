VSP investigating deadly crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Henrico overnight.

The crash happened on I-295 North near exit 53 in Short Pump.

VSP says a 1990 Cadillac ran off the road, overturned and caught fire.

The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac died at the scene.

VSP will release the victim’s identity once the family has been notified.

