Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woman charged after daughter falls from roof of moving car and fractures skull, police say

A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered...
A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.

Records show the 36-year-old Portage woman was booked into the Porter County Jail on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor false informing stemming from the Aug. 3 incident, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Wednesday.

A witness told police “the little girl said ‘Hi’ then ‘I’m going to fall,’” before falling to a street and being knocked unconscious, according to records.

The child suffered a skull fracture, a concussion and multiple abrasions to a shoulder, foot, elbow and side, police said.

The witness told police he saw the woman get out of the car, grab her daughter by an arm, place the child in the vehicle and drive away.

The woman told police she allows her daughter and her 9-year-old son to hang on to the back of her car and ride skateboards. She said she was driving 4 to 5 mph (about 6 to 8 kph) when she realized the girl had fallen off her skateboard, police said. She said she believed the girl struck her head, so she picked her up and drove her home.

But the witness told police that the girl was on the roof of the car and that he had also seen her driving with her children on top of it previously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police
Fatal Augusta County crash being investigated, VSP says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots around New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones...
Aces rout Liberty 104-76, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Powerball player in California snags $1.73 billion lottery jackpot
Virginia Organizing pushes for housing reform
Pickleball fundraiser happening to bring new playground to Basye area