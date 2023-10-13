Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Paige Hiserman

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I’m a very driven person so I look forward to my future.”

Strasburg senior Paige Hiserman is a three-sport athlete for the Rams. She is also the president of the National Honor Society and is known for her endless dedication to the community.

“We need to be more involved as students,” said Hiserman. “I think we can always make a difference.”

Hiserman also makes a difference on the track, where she brings positive energy to every practice.

“Running is such a tough sport. It can be draining mentally and physically,” said Strasburg cross country coach Brittany Cover. “Her drive is amazing, she makes me want to be here coaching.”

The Hiserman name is well-known among the Rams. Her dad, Matt Hiserman, is the Strasburg athletic director while her mom, Heather Hiserman, is a family consumer science teacher. However, she has established her own identity in the classroom and on the track.

“Paige is an independent young woman who has chosen her career path and chosen athletics based on what makes her happy,” said Strasburg principal Melissa Foltz.

Hiserman plans to study early childhood education in college. In the meantime, she is helping set the stage for future female athletes to excel at Strasburg and beyond.

“We continue to have more female athletes who are phenomenal,” said Hiserman. “It’s very special knowing that I can make a difference for those athletes.”

