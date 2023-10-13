Cream of the Crop
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin is urging taxpayers to go online to file for a one-time tax rebate he says it part of his “commitment to lower the cost of living and provide needed tax relief.”

Virginia’s budget includes the rebate for eligible Virginians who file their taxes by November 1, 2023 and had a 2022 state tax liability. Taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate for additional information.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we remain committed to lowering the cost of living for working families and veterans across Virginia. It’s their money, not the government’s.”

