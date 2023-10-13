First student led debate held for Rockingham County School Board candidates

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night, students from Rockingham County Public Schools hosted a debate.

The debate included two candidates running for the district four seat on Rockingham County School Board.

Incumbent candidate Dr. Charlette McQuilkin and opponent Sara Horst were asked questions most important to the students of Rockingham County.

From school safety to teacher retention and educational priorities, each candidate was able to share how they would handle each topic if elected to serve on Rockingham County’s School Board.

”In partnering with the Board of Supervisors, we’re gonna be able to get the money for the SRO’s. That’s not gonna be a problem, I don’t think, and if it is I know of areas where we can start carving out the budget to get these things taken care of,” Horst said.

When it came to school safety, Dr. McQuilkin said:

“We as a school system are moving forward and looking for ways to improve,” Dr. McQuilkin said. “I believe we are making progress, and we will continue to make progress, yes we like the key that’s another step forward.”

Another topic heavily brought up was teacher pay, shortages and retention.

”Even with the teacher shortage and yes we’re all looking for them that’s true but we are able to maintain the teachers that we have this is what I see this is what I know because I’ve watched it in the progression,” Dr. McQuilkin said.

Horst was adamant about paying and supporting Rockingham County teachers more.

“We can always advocate for better pay; we can always advocate for masters degree supplement pay. We can always do those things, but we’ve got a shortage that is because our teachers are burning out,” Horst said. “They need more planning time, that’s something we can provide.”

There will be another student-led debate for the district two candidates for Rockingham County School Board on Oct 17.

Early voting is open now and election day is Nov 7.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.