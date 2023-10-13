Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

A Buchanan County man has died after he was trapped in a grain elevator.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa said a man died Wednesday after he became trapped in a grain elevator.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials she could not locate her husband and he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man’s body in the grain dryer.

Investigators said the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A+ Mart on Main Street in Harrisonburg
Heavy police presence at A+ Mart in Downtown Harrisonburg leads to arrest
The Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old Augusta County man.
Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Augusta County man
The Harrisonburg Police Department says Caison is currently being held at the...
Man arrested after knife altercation injures two in Harrisonburg, HPD says
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military issues unprecedented orders to evacuate Gaza City ahead of feared ground offensive
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN,...
GRAPHIC: Dog attack on delivery driver