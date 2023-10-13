Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Turner Ashby at East Rockingham

(WHSV) - The Turner Ashby Knights are aiming to move to 7-0 on Friday night when they pay a visit to Elkton to take on East Rockingham.

Turner Ashby has been lethal on offense, scoring at least 50 points in every game this season except for one.

The Knights are coming off a 54-14 win over Broadway in Week 7. Quarterback Micah Shank accounted for six touchdowns.

“They’re playing incredibly hard. They’re working hard throughout the week,” says Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner. “Our coaches are doing a great job with preparation. We feel we’re prepared going into each week and our kids are executing.”

When you talk to both teams, you find out Turner Ashby and East Rockingham are actually similar in some ways.

“They got athletes and skill kids all over the place,” says Turner. “They’re big up front. They got a quarterback that can get it out to those guys in space. They’re sound on defense with what they do and they’re well coached and they play hard.”

The road hasn’t been as straight forward for East Rockingham. The Eagles have lost two of their last three and it’s because of some inconsistency on offense.

East Rockingham scored just nine points in a 12-9 loss at Harrisonburg. The next week, they bounced back to score 47 points in a win against Rockbridge County. However, last week, they were shutout against Spotswood.

Despite the inconsistencies, East Rock’s confidence hasn’t dropped.

“I know they’re going to be confident trying to take us out but when other teams are confident, it makes me even more confident just more eager to get at them,” said East Rockingham lineman Jaiden Sweet.

“I know it’s going to be a fight,” says East Rockingham wide receiver Damien Durrette. “It’s going to be a real fight. TA’s got some guys. We’ve got some guys so it’s going to be a good game.”

When these two teams met last season, East Rockingham won the matchup 38-7. For this year’s matchup, you can view highlights and get postgame reaction on EndZone which begins at 11:30 p.m. on WHSV.

