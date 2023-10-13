New York man faces multiple charges following pursuit on I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Virginia State Police, shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a 2004 Toyota Camry was driving south on I-81 when it pulled over onto the shoulder and stopped in front of a disabled tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police said the driver of the Toyota, 30-year-old Jacob D. Falso of Freeville, New York, ran up to the tractor-trailer’s cab and broke the driver’s side window. Falso reportedly robbed the driver with a knife and attempted to carjack the tractor-trailer.

As the responding trooper pulled up to the scene, police say Falso was on the shoulder of the interstate and refused to comply with the trooper’s commands to drop the knife. Instead Falso ran back to the Toyota and started driving south on I-81.

The responding trooper then checked on the tractor-trailer’s driver, ensuring he was not hurt and did not need medical attention before issuing a “Be On the Lookout” alert to area law enforcement for the Toyota.

According to officials, minutes later, another state trooper spotted the Toyota on I-81 near mile marker 244 in Rockingham County.

The trooper waited for additional law enforcement and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 227 in Augusta County, but Falso reportedly refused to comply and sped away, continuing south on I-81, resulting in police initiating a pursuit.

Police say during the pursuit, the Toyota hit a FedEx truck and rammed into two Virginia State Police vehicles.

Falso then continued driving south until he lost control and crashed at mile marker 204 in Rockbridge County.

Falso was then taken into custody without incident and taken to Augusta Health for medical evaluation. He is now being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

In Shenandoah County, state police charged Falso with one count of robbery, one count of carjacking, one count of destruction of property, and for illegally stopping on the highway.

In Augusta County, state police charged Falso with one felony count of eluding police, one count of throwing a missile at an unoccupied vehicle, one count of destruction of property, and one count of illegal possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic. Police say the “missile” was an unknown object thrown by Falso at one of the state trooper’s vehicles during the course of the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the two crashes that occurred during the course of the pursuit.

