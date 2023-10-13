Page County Public Schools: anti-bullying app

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools are continuing anti-bullying efforts by using an app to help students anonymously report incidents of bullying.

The StopIt app was implemented last year, and schools are using it again this year. Installed on each student’s Chromebook laptop, the app allows them to report if they have witnessed or experienced bullying. Clint Runyan with Page County Public Schools said it has a variety of uses.

”This is more than just used for bullying,” said Runyan, “There’s a lot of different things that get reported in here, and administrators check it out . Law enforcement gets involved when we need them.”

Through the StopIt app, students can report issues related to safety, misconduct, or compliance. The app has a Crisis Text Line Feature, connecting students with 24/7 crisis counselors.

