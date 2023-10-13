Priced Out: Staunton photographer captures compassion, raises awareness for homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When talking about issues like homelessness, the question “what can I do?” is often posed.

Staunton-based photographer Kate Simon asked herself that question. Her answer: art.

In partnership with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Simon embarked on her series This Is Home, photographing those in the community who are the most vulnerable.

Simon captured the good and the bad - signed leases and eviction notices.

Chris Lassiter with the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge spoke with Simon to collaborate on the project.

“It’s kind of serendipitous the way it all happened. Chris had this great idea. [...]I was like, ‘I just feel so drawn to this issue,’ and talking to Chris later, I realized why,” Simon said. “It’s incredibly personal for me. I feel like I have to do something. I don’t know what that is. I don’t have a lot of tools. I have imagery. That’s all I’ve got.”

With that imagery, Simon took her first photos on September 19, 2022. Simon and Lassiter were there the day funding expired to keep unhoused people in hotels during the pandemic. Some photos capture those moments.

A community member gathers his belongings from a hotel on Sept. 19, 2022. (Kate Simon)

“It’s happening here right here in our back yards. It’s not in some big city. It’s happening here. We spend so much time focusing on the individual and I think we’re missing the point. We’re missing the fact that these are systemic issues. and that it can happen to anyone,” said Simon.

A lot of This Is Home is about triumph. Simon fondly shared Jylil’s story.

“He committed a felony when he was young. I think he was 19. When he went to prison, he decided that he was going to turn it all around. He is just the epitome of hope,” Simon said. “When you commit a felony, it follows you.”

Simon said Jylil and his wife spent a lot of time in hotels, paying $80 a day to keep a roof over their heads. Eventually, they found a rental, and after a generous act of kindness, they found themselves with stable housing.

“The landlords saved the money that they paid in rent and gave it back to them when they moved out. They were finally, finally approved for an apartment,” she explained.

Simon says Jylil beamed with pride as they met for the photoshoot, proving that things can always get better.

“We walked in to the photoshoot, and this whole wall was covered in family photos. It says ‘our nest is blessed.’ [...]The look of pride on his face, he’s like ‘I did it. I’m standing in my apartment with my family photos and my kids and we’re safe.’”

Jylil stands proudly in his family home. (Kate Simon)

Simon met Jylil in a high point of life. Sometimes, she meets people when they are vulnerable. Simon photographed a single mom who was pregnant and living in the WARM shelter after having grown up there herself.

“She grew up in the shelter with her mother. She said it’s not going to be me. I’m not going to do that to my kids,” Simon said. “This is one of those success stories, because this photoshoot happened the day before she got the key to her new apartment.”

A single mom poses with her young child just days before receiving the keys to her apartment. (Kate Simon)

Not every photo is about a person -- sometimes it’s about a concept or place. Sometimes the photos pose big questions. Simon met Rick, a man who works at the Valley Mission shelter.

“Chris and I walked around with him. It was overwhelming because it was the men’s dorm and I noticed every single bed was full,” she said. “They’re all full. You can see belongings, everybody has to put everything up on the bed, and you notice you go into the kids’ dorm, and everything they own is on this single mattress. All of the toys, everything they own is just... that’s it.”

Simon said the work Valley Mission does is amazing, but not everyone is able to stay there.

“Even they have guidelines, and so if you have a severe mental illness, if you have a history of violence... There are a lot of people who are not allowed to stay - and for the safety of the people who are staying there. A few stories that we’ve done since then is ok what do we do in the shorter term for these people who are not allowed to go here - where do they go?” she said.

Rick observed the full beds at Valley Mission. (Kate Simon)

Simon said, with these photos, she wants to open people’s eyes.

“We motivate people to make changes and to contribute to the change. We always say if there’s one thing we do, it’s to bring compassion to this issue, to open people’s eyes, to let them know it’s happening. It’s happening here,” Simon said. “Listen to the individual stories. We’re hoping it breeds compassion and that it will help open the door for volunteer work or donation to nonprofits that are already doing the work and just bringing awareness to the issue is the biggest barrier to compassion.”

To see more of Simon’s photos, visit the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge’s website.

