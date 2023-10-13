Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah Automotive offers free oil changes to breast cancer survivors

Survivors value how the act of kindness offsets a major part of their breast cancer treatments
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Automotive continued its tradition of free oil changes to breast cancer survivors this year. The seventh year of service falls on a special day in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, which is what I am diagnosed with so not many people know that stage four breast cancer has its own special day for awareness,” Breast Cancer Survivor Melissa Bowman said.

Staff members at the auto shop say each oil change sends a message to breast cancer survivors.

“Just stay strong and to believe in yourself this is my first year here at Shenandoah Automotive, supporting the awareness and we’re really excited for many more years and just to really be positive on people,” Shenandoah Automotive Desk Receptionist Tiffany Claytor said.

The owner of Shenandoah Automotive, Steven Faught, said spreading facts about breast cancer and showing love to its patients and survivors does not take much.

“Anybody can do anything it doesn’t have to be a big gesture just do something small to support,” Faught said.

Shenandoah Automotive says it serves oil changes to roughly two dozen breast cancer survivors at no charge every year

“Compared to chemotherapy, just having somebody who’s willing to donate their time their resources you know their company’s money to even fund even a small portion of having an oil change done — it’s wonderful when you think about how much you really spend in chemotherapy drugs, you know with co-pays and everything else that’s left,” Bowman said.

Shenandoah Automotive says they want to do whatever they can to take a load off of breast cancer survivors.

“Just seeing the way, the impacts the people that I care about the way that the people they care about impacts them with the things they’re going through is really hard to see, and just really hard thing to go through and just help somebody a little bit makes us feel better,” Claytor said.

Some breast cancer survivors make a tradition of coming to Shenandoah Automotive during October.

“I went through a mastectomy and his office all gave me a card. They brought me pizza on my first night home, so it was really great. You know that they followed up and they kept on rooting for me even through my journey,” Bowman said.

2023 marks the seventh year of Shenandoah Automotive’s tradition in helping survivors stay strong.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

