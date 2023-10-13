Showers on the way

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start and cool with temperatures into the 50s. Sunny and warm ahead of our next system. A nice day. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Staying clear early evening with temps in the 60s. Mild and pleasant into the 60s for the evening. Breezy at times. Clouds increase overnight. Overnight lows in the low 50s and turning cloudy. A few isolated showers overnight but rain looks to mainly hold off until early Saturday morning. Likely after 3-5 am.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and a cool start in the morning, into the 50s. Scattered showers in the morning and breezy at times. This is the warm front lifting north. Temps rise quick south to north as it lifts. Temperatures may be limited due to the position of the front. If the warm front only lifts through part of the area, locations north of the front will stay near 60 for the afternoon. While south of the front highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Likely this warm front may take several hours to lift north. Best chance of staying cool is going to be Shenandoah County and north. We will have some breaks in the rain at times, especially midday. More of a few spotty showers for the afternoon but plenty of breaks, not fully dry.

As the cold front approaches, that’s when the next 1-2 batches of rain come in. Generally in the mid to upper 60s so rather mild. The afternoon round should start into the late afternoon and more so into the evening with scattered showers, an isolated storm. This is when the wind picks up. Gusts at times right now 15-25 mph. Temps drop into the 50s with the rain. Scattered showers and windy into the evening as temperatures drop fast as the front comes in late. A few showers overnight. Cooler. Overnight lows into the upper 40s. Rainfall likely between 0.30-1″ and even some higher amounts in a storm. Much needed rain.

SUNDAY: Cloudy cool and a windy morning. Temperatures holding in the 50s for the day. Scattered showers for West Virginia, especially along and west of Rt. 220. Then spotty showers at times elsewhere. Plenty of dry periods through the day. Any shower can be a quick downpour. Cloudy, windy and cool. Highs into the mid 50s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Still windy at night. Gusts at times 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and cloudy skies. Staying cloudy for the day and cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s and breezy. A few spotty showers for the day. Some quick downpours also. A cold night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and still cloudy. Cool and breezy. A few spotty showers at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s and breezy at times. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

