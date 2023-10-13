Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Staunton City Council approves brewery at former Coke plant

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After months of deliberations amongst residents and city officials, Thursday night Staunton City Council approved the request to put a brewery in the former Coke Plant.

Pro Re Nata wants to expand its Crozet brewery into Staunton.

RIght now, the site includes a restaurant but the rezoning doesn’t require one to be built with the brewery. The applicant said adding a restaurant is something he might pursue at a later date, but not right now.

”We’ve grown, we’ve expanded, we’ve been a good neighbor ... if there was a complaint I addressed it I dealt with it, spoke to the neighbors, and it never happened again,” John Schoeb, co-owner of Pro Re Nata said.

Although this project was highly debated early on, when it went in front of the Staunton Planning Commission, Staunton City Council said the city received 40 emails for the brewery and only one against it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A+ Mart on Main Street in Harrisonburg
Heavy police presence at A+ Mart in Downtown Harrisonburg leads to arrest
The Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old Augusta County man.
Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Augusta County man
The Harrisonburg Police Department says Caison is currently being held at the...
Man arrested after knife altercation injures two in Harrisonburg, HPD says
Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police Department arrest woman allegedly involved in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police
Staunton woman killed in crash, VSP investigating

Latest News

Page County Public Schools are continuing anti-bullying efforts by using an app to help...
Page County Public Schools: anti-bullying app
Businesses partner to host exercise fundraiser for breast cancer awareness
Thursday night, students from Rockingham County Public Schools hosted a student-led debate.
First student led debate held for Rockingham County School Board candidates
Page County public schools using anti-bullying app