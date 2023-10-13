Cream of the Crop
Updated COVID-19 shot available at Augusta Health

Augusta Health sign
Augusta Health sign(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The 2023-2024 Updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Augusta Health.

Isaac Izzillo, Director of Public and Primary Care Services, said the shots are available at its primary and urgent care locations.

Izzillo said it has to be 2 months since your last COVID vaccine to get this updated vaccine and there are no limitations with getting the COVID vaccine with other vaccines.

You do not have to bring a vaccine card to get the shot, according to Izzillo.

”When we document the patient receiving the vaccine it goes into a system called the Virginia Immunization Information System, so we are able to retrieve that information anytime they need it,” said Izzillo.

Izzillo said while it took a little longer to get the vaccine, it was able to be distributed to their locations quickly.

While Augusta Health anticipates most insurance companies with cover the full cost of the vaccine, Izzillo said if someone does not have insurance, they should apply for financial assistance.

“It would be 100 percent covered if they are 100 percent granted for financial assistance. So i feel like that is something important for individuals in our community to be able to complete,” said Izzillo.

Izzillo said if you do not have insurance there would be a charge for the vaccine. If you are nervous your insurance will not cover the shot, he recommends talking with your provider.

