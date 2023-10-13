Veldman leads JMU volleyball to seventh straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Miette Veldman totaled 15 kills to lead James Madison to a 3-0 win against Georgia State Thursday night at the Convocation Center. The win gives the Dukes their seventh straight.

Brenya Reid chipped in with 10 kills for JMU while Alex Kwasnik had seven kills to go with four blocks.

The win moves JMU to 14-4 on the season, including 7-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The two teams will play again on Friday night.

