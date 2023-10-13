Vote Equality RV makes a stop in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RV stopped at Eastern Mennonite University and James Madison University. Kati Hornung, Executive Director of Vote Equality said they have touring around the United States to promote the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the United States Constitution.

“We spun out of VAratifyERA, the team that made sure that Virginia was on the right side of history with the equal amendment that we ratified in 2020... once we were ratified we thought we they would publish it and we could celebrate that we have gender equality in the constitution but they did not,” said Hornung.

Hornung said the Equal Rights Amendment would put gender equally in the Constitution.

“We work a lot in southern states and we have also been supporting other states that are putting equally in their state constitutions, “said Hornung.

Deanna Reed, Mayor of Harrisonburg, said this is a celebration for equality, for women’s rights, and for everyone’s rights.

“Women’s rights is everyone’s rights. I have been working on ratifying the ERA in Virginia for the last 5 years,” said Mayor Reed.

Reed said she was excited when she found out the Vote Equality RV was making a stop in Harrisonburg. Hornung said that it is vital to this country’s future that gender equality is added to the Constitution.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.