Wake Forest, Virginia Tech to face off in battle that could have bowl eligibility implications

(AP) - Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACCN).

Line: Wake Forest by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 25-13-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Bowl eligibility comes into play for both teams, even at this middle portion of the schedule. The Demon Deacons’ remaining schedule include three home games, but one is against No. 4 Florida State, and their road slate includes a visit to No. 17 Duke. The Hokies have two home games after this and are 0-3 on the road.

KEY MATCHUP

The Demon Deacons’ offense against Virginia Tech’s defense. Wake Forest is among the worst nationally in protecting the quarterback, having allowed 22 sacks in five games, and the Hokies are tied for fifth in the ACC with 15 sacks in six games. Pressure often leads to mistakes, and those can make all the difference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: QB Mitch Griffis. He’s had a bumpy start to his tenure as the full-time starting quarterback after Sam Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame. Most notably, he and coach Dave Clawson say he’s held the ball too long, putting too much pressure on his line. He’s been sacked 12 times in ACC losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Virginia Tech: RB Bhayshul Tuten. He’s won ACC player of the week honors two weeks in a row, first as a running back and last week as a specialist after returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Florida State. The North Carolina A&T transfer is also Tech’s No. 2 receiver with 16 catches, including two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest ranks 127th out of 130 Bowl Subdivision teams with 4.40 sacks allowed per game, with only South Carolina (23) having more among teams that have played just five games. … Wake Forest is 13th of 14 teams in the ACC for league games in scoring offense (14.0) and 11th in total offense (319.5). … The Demon Deacons haven’t won a game in Blacksburg since 1983, more than two decades before Virginia Tech joined the Atlantic Coast Conference, but have played just two. … The Hokies have won six of the last eight meetings, but lost two of the last three. ... Hokies coach Brent Pry was a safety at Buffalo in 1991 and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson was his defensive backs coach. ... The Hokies are 10 of 17 on fourth down this season, a 59% conversion rate.

