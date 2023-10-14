Dakota Humphries fundraiser Saturday in Churchville

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Churchville community is coming together to support Dakota Humphries’ family. A chicken bar-b-que and bake sale fundraiser is happening at Churchville Community Park and Fisher Auto.

Dakota died in a tragic accident last month, his family said he was a “beam of light.”

The bake sale will help the Humphries family pay for the funeral costs.

Organizers said he was always there for people.

“He always said ‘hey do you need a hug?’ I said ‘sure I need a hug, everybody needs a good hug,’” Patty Nulty, an organizer for Saturday’s fundraiser said. “He was just a very helpful young man, he was my neighbor. He was just 20 years old and life just got cut short.”

In sharing the fundraiser, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page wrote:

If you would like to help cook, please arrive at 3 am. Chicken wrappers are needed at 7 am. Chicken and Supplies will cost approximately $3500 to $4000. Any/all donations will also be appreciated and can be mailed to William Curry @ 15 Two Bucks Ln., Churchville, VA 24421.

The bake sale will begin at 8 a.m. and go until they run out of food and desserts.

Nulty said this event will happen rain or shine.

