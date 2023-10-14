EndZone Recap: Week 8

Cream of the Crop
The team captains from Spotswood High School walk to midfield prior to their football game...
The team captains from Spotswood High School walk to midfield prior to their football game against Harrisonburg on Oct. 13, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren and Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Check out highlights featured on EndZone from Week 8 below.

Click here to view scores.

Click here to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Turner Ashby at East Rockingham

Spotswood at Harrisonburg

William Monroe at Broadway

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance

Riverheads at Buffalo Gap

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro

Central at Madison County

Luray at Strasburg

Moorefield at East Hardy

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Broadway High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Turner Ashby High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Buffalo Gap High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Fort Defiance High School

