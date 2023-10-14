JMU swim & dive falls to Liberty in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison swim & dive team came up short to Liberty on Friday afternoon 162-138 in its season opening meet.

Freshman diver Kate Vitolo was a bright spot for the Dukes, winning both diving events while achieving NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Vitolo was able to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Zone A Championships in both the 3-meter and 1-meter events.

JMU’s Maddie Yager took third place in the dive portion with a score of 248.70.

Other notable performances for JMU included Jamie Cornwell, who notched a win in the 50 freestyle. Riley Bridgman won the 200 breaststroke and Jess Pryne won the 200 individual medley.

The swim & dive program will be competing in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time this season. They’re next meet is against East Carolina Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.