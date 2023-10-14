Cream of the Crop
JMU swim & dive falls to Liberty in season opener

James Madison swim & dive opens 2023-24 season
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison swim & dive team came up short to Liberty on Friday afternoon 162-138 in its season opening meet.

Freshman diver Kate Vitolo was a bright spot for the Dukes, winning both diving events while achieving NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

Vitolo was able to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Zone A Championships in both the 3-meter and 1-meter events.

JMU’s Maddie Yager took third place in the dive portion with a score of 248.70.

Other notable performances for JMU included Jamie Cornwell, who notched a win in the 50 freestyle. Riley Bridgman won the 200 breaststroke and Jess Pryne won the 200 individual medley.

The swim & dive program will be competing in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time this season. They’re next meet is against East Carolina Oct. 28.

