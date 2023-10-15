Cream of the Crop
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Jody Adkins
Jody Adkins(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 135 mile-per-hour police chase ended with the arrest of a Patrick County man Friday night.

Jody Wayme Adkins, 22, has been charged with felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and reckless driving by speed.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:45 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a driver in a Mustang traveling 67 in a 40 mph zone on County Line Road. Deputies say Adkins immediately drove off, and two other deputies witnessed the Mustang pass them at an estimated 90 mph.

The police chase began, leading deputies to Route 5/Fairystone Park Highway where Adkins reached speeds of up to 135 mph on rural roads. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also assisted in the pursuit.

Adkins then encountered traffic near the Old Lake Market after entering Henry County and deputies performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT manuever). The sheriff’s vehicle sustained minimal damage, while Adkins’ vehicle received extensive damage, according to the sheriff.

Deputies successfully removed Adkins’ car from the highway, ending the chase. Adkins was then arrested and is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

Deputies say there were no reported injuries.

