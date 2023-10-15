Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Dakota Humphries fundraiser Saturday in Churchville
The team captains from Spotswood High School walk to midfield prior to their football game...
EndZone Recap: Week 8
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 8
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms