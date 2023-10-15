Cream of the Crop
71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 71-year-old man Saturday evening.

According to police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the road on I-81 NB, two miles south of Raphine Road. Police say the driver, Timothy James Korman, 71 of Midlothian, was outside the vehicle when a tractor trailer driver struck the Tahoe. The Tahoe then hit the driver, killing him.

Korman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are pending.

