71-year-old killed in Rockbridge crash

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 71-year-old man Saturday evening.

According to police, a Chevrolet Tahoe was illegally parked on the right shoulder of the road on I-81 NB, two miles south of Raphine Road. Police say the driver, Timothy James Korman, 71 of Midlothian, was outside the vehicle when a tractor trailer driver struck the Tahoe. The Tahoe then hit the driver, killing him.

Korman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are pending.

