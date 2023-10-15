Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the death of a driver after reports of shots fired near Richmond Highway.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Columbia Street on Sunday, October 15, just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to police, the investigation revealed the driver was heading southbound on Columbia Street when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on Columbia Street, near Richmond Highway in the Bellemeade neighborhood, to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.