Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the death of a driver after reports of shots fired near Richmond Highway.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Columbia Street on Sunday, October 15, just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to police, the investigation revealed the driver was heading southbound on Columbia Street when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on Columbia Street, near Richmond Highway in the Bellemeade neighborhood, to contact detectives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Dakota Humphries fundraiser Saturday in Churchville
The team captains from Spotswood High School walk to midfield prior to their football game...
EndZone Recap: Week 8
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud warms up before taking the field against Georgia...
McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying breezy & cool
Camille Dierksheide, creator of the Whimsically Witchy Halloween in Staunton display has added...
Whimsically Witchy expands for second year to help more Staunton Schools
Each scene is wrapped with the opening and closing lines whatever story used to helps with the...
The Edgar Allan Poe Experience arrives in Harrisonburg
WHSV Fast Cast 10-16-23
The goal of the neighborhood support group is to bring relief to the family they get matched...
Bridge of Hope adds new neighborhood support group