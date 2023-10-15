Cream of the Crop
Eagles fall to Randolph-Macon 38-3, drop to 2-1 in ODAC play

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater dropped a 38-3 contest against Randolph-Macon at Jopson Field.

The Eagles fall to 4-2 including a 2-1 mark in ODAC play. Bridgewater junior Kennedy Fauntleroy had 17 carries for 40 yards while Montez Green had two receptions for 26 yards. The Eagles defensive duo of Aaron Moore and Aaron Nice combined for 19 tackles.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday when they face Averett on the road.

