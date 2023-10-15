“It lit a fire in me.” McCloud steps up in quarterback role for the Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is unbeaten heading into week eight.

The Dukes are 6-0 after a dominant 41-13 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. A big part of the Dukes’ success has been redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud.

Before the Dukes took the field against the Eagles, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti set the bar even higher for McCloud. The third quarter had been a sore spot for the Dukes in the past, but McCloud and the offensive line responded over the weekend with a 21-point third quarter.

“It lit a fire in me,” said McCloud. “We knew that we needed to be better in the third quarter. I wasn’t playing like I was in the first half so we just had to keep our foot on the gas.”

James Madison does not have much time to recover before the Dukes head to West Virginia on Thursday, where they’ll face Marshall live on ESPN.

