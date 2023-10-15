Partial solar eclipse Saturday despite rainfall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although much of the region saw clouds and bouts of rain showers Saturday, there were still several photos captured of the partial solar eclipse during the afternoon. The path of the eclipse was focused on the southern and western United States, leaving much of the local region looking at only 30-40% of an eclipse.

Peter Forister was able to capture several beautiful photos from the Shenandoah National Park area during the early afternoon hours.

Clearest view of the eclipse in VA today. Tiny breaks in thick clouds were timed perfectly with peak eclipse at 1:19pm.



400mm lens, Canon R5. West side of Shenandoah National Park. Note the sunspots! pic.twitter.com/Uj49LuazUj — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 14, 2023

Morning showers moved out of the region just in time for a break in rainfall before noon. The afternoon remained dry, with just enough break in cloud cover to see the eclipse. Some sunshine was even visible at times across the region, which enhanced the view. Rain returned late in the afternoon but with plenty of time to see the changing sun early on.

Although clouds broke by afternoon, there was still a question as to how much that would happen as of Friday night. The Weather Prediction Center released the following graphic ahead of a system that was expected to bring rounds of rain and clouds to the region Saturday. Luckily, timing was nearly perfect for the eclipse!

Cloud cover won't help us out much for the eclipse tomorrow but great graphic put together by WPC tonight! https://t.co/5xmpLkQSrS — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) October 13, 2023

