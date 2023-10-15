Cream of the Crop
Partial solar eclipse Saturday despite rainfall

Break in rain, clouds allow eclipse to be seen
Solar eclipse from Staunton, Virginia
Solar eclipse from Staunton, Virginia(WHSV)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although much of the region saw clouds and bouts of rain showers Saturday, there were still several photos captured of the partial solar eclipse during the afternoon. The path of the eclipse was focused on the southern and western United States, leaving much of the local region looking at only 30-40% of an eclipse.

Peter Forister was able to capture several beautiful photos from the Shenandoah National Park area during the early afternoon hours.

Morning showers moved out of the region just in time for a break in rainfall before noon. The afternoon remained dry, with just enough break in cloud cover to see the eclipse. Some sunshine was even visible at times across the region, which enhanced the view. Rain returned late in the afternoon but with plenty of time to see the changing sun early on.

Although clouds broke by afternoon, there was still a question as to how much that would happen as of Friday night. The Weather Prediction Center released the following graphic ahead of a system that was expected to bring rounds of rain and clouds to the region Saturday. Luckily, timing was nearly perfect for the eclipse!

For all space weather related topics, check out the Space Weather Prediction Center below!

Space Weather Prediction Center
Sun, moon, earth

