Sentara RMH discusses high blood pressure and flu shots.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH’s monthly Walk-With-A-Doc event highlights a different health topic. Guests can walk around the campus after a presentation from a doctor.

Cardiology Physician Assistant Tynessa Hazelwood said salt contributes to high blood pressure.

“As we get older, naturally, we just become more resistant to salt — even starting in our 30s,” said Hazelwood. " Our diets in America are just loaded with salt and it’s important for us to limit how much salt we’re eating.”

Hazelwood says 150 minutes of exercise a week can prevent high blood pressure. Her recommended salt intake is no more than 1700 milligrams a day.

The condition can cause other health issues.

“High blood pressure, especially if it’s uncontrolled, can lead to worsening heart disease stroke you know things like that so it is pretty serious,” Hazelwood said.

Sentara RMH highlighted the importance of flu shots in its annual drive-thru clinic. Prioritizing health was a group effort.

“Sentara partners with Blue Ridge Community College,” said Sentara RMH Infection Preventionist Becky Brubaker. “Their nursing students and nursing instructors have provided the administration of the flu vaccine along with the Church Boy Scout group. They’re helping to control traffic. it’s all about being one big community and doing our biggest push to protect our community.”

Sentara RMH provided free flu shots for four hours. The vaccine can make a difference during flu season.

“It is your number one defense to prevent you from getting the flu,” said Brubaker. “The flu vaccine is not 100%., but again, it is your best protection in fighting the flu, along with hand hygiene, great cough etiquette and staying home when you’re sick.”

