Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs
The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Food like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens are a form of love for African Americans and a means of preserving culture. Soul food is a phrase that commonly describes foods once enjoyed in the homelands of previously free Africans, and adapted in the United States following Africans’ voyage to the U.S. on slave ships.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project awarded 13 soul food chefs for their cultural preservation efforts.

Attendees believe it is important to know and understand the tradition’s history.

“Foods are laden with layers upon layers of experiences and context,” said guest speaker Aleen Carey, “Understanding the myriad of issues that provide our day-to-day relationships and conversations about food reinforces how much we take them for granted.”

Carey is also the outreach & resource program director for Cultivate Charlottesville, a nonprofit that engages with youth and the community to build a healthy food system.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has spent a decade highlighting the stories of the valley’s Black community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Humphries fundraiser Saturday in Churchville
Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
The team captains from Spotswood High School walk to midfield prior to their football game...
EndZone Recap: Week 8
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 8
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

Latest News

Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs
Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs
Eagles fall to Randolph-Macon 38-3, drop to 2-1 in ODAC play
Eagles fall to Randolph-Macon 38-3, drop to 2-1 in ODAC play
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy Sunday with early shower, much cooler
Solar eclipse from Staunton, Virginia
Partial solar eclipse Saturday despite rainfall