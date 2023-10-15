Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project honors 13 soul food chefs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Food like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens are a form of love for African Americans and a means of preserving culture. Soul food is a phrase that commonly describes foods once enjoyed in the homelands of previously free Africans, and adapted in the United States following Africans’ voyage to the U.S. on slave ships.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project awarded 13 soul food chefs for their cultural preservation efforts.

Attendees believe it is important to know and understand the tradition’s history.

“Foods are laden with layers upon layers of experiences and context,” said guest speaker Aleen Carey, “Understanding the myriad of issues that provide our day-to-day relationships and conversations about food reinforces how much we take them for granted.”

Carey is also the outreach & resource program director for Cultivate Charlottesville, a nonprofit that engages with youth and the community to build a healthy food system.

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has spent a decade highlighting the stories of the valley’s Black community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.