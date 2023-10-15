WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The West Virginia State Police have released this information in regards to the food bandit and the large police presence in Monroe County, today:

During the early afternoon hours of October 16, 2023, Troopers received a tip from a member of the public on the location of the suspect, Anthony Charles Meyers. Troopers responded to the area and located Meyers in a wooded area near Union, West Virginia. As the Troopers attempted to approach Meyers, he pointed a rifle towards the Troopers. Both Troopers responded to the threat by fatally shooting Meyers. EMS and Crime Scene have been called to the scene. The West Virginia State Police would like to thank the public for all of their assistance with this investigation. The information received made it possible to successfully locate the suspect. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

UPDATE: There was a heavy presence of West Virginia State Police in the Roger Broyles Road area of Monroe County on Monday evening. A trooper on scene said their presence was related to the suspected food bandit. The trooper would not confirm any other details with WVVA.

State police were on scene in tactical gear armed with rifles. WVSP, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and multiple ambulance services were seen driving down a private driveway in the area.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to follow developments in the case.

WVSP on Roger Broyles Road (WVVA News)

On Wednesday, October 11, troopers with the WVSP were involved in a confrontation with the suspected food bandit in the area of Pyne Mountain Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Charles Meyers. He was recorded on surveillance systems and trail cameras.

Meyers is armed with a stainless barrel rifle that may be cased. Meyers is 5-11 tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Meyers may be dressed in camo and may be carrying a red backpack.

Meyers was released on July 28 from FMC Devens in Massachusetts. He then failed to report to his federal probation officer on July 31. Meyers is a Federal Fugitive and a violent sexual predator according to the WVSP.

Meyers may frequent the Appalachian Trial, hitch hike, or be seen walking. At this time Anthony Charles Meyers is considered armed and dangerous. Extreme caution should be used if he is spotted. Do not approach. If located, please call Sgt. S.S. Keaton at 304-772-5100 or R/Sgt. S.A. Hatten at 304-633-6261. The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.

West Virginia State Police have identified an alleged food bandit in the Two Virginias as Anthony Charles Meyers. According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers is a federal fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Union, W.Va.

According to a range of law enforcement departments, Meyers has burglarized multiple homes on both sides of the state line -- typically breaking into homes to steal food.

State Police say Meyers is on-the-run and has stolen from homes in at least three counties in the Two Virginias. His most recent reported victims have been in Monroe County, where he’s said to have burglarized homes in Union and Rock Camp. He’s been spotted on multiple security cameras in both states.

Anyone who knows of Meyers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Virginia State Police, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.