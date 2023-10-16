4 inmates escape Bibb County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding several inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

The men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates that escaped were:

Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds

Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreads, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

UPDATE: BOLO with Tip Line Numbers Attached is an updated BOLO with tip line numbers, for reporting tips on the escaped... Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 16, 2023

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (1 877) 682-7463

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.