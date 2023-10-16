Cream of the Crop
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in armed robbery investigation

Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a reported armed robbery.

In a press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 15, they responded to the 1000 Block of Jefferson Highway for a report of an armed robbery. An unknown subject entered the business, allegedly armed with a handgun, and reportedly demanded money from the employee, according to the release.

The ACSO says the subject left the store and was last seen walking away. The suspect was last seen wearing black shoes, khaki-colored cargo pants, a heavy jacket, a green bandana, and a black toboggan.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with this investigation, and is asking all businesses and residents in the area to check any surveillance cameras for footage related to this incident. If you live in one of the areas listed below, please check to see if you have any footage available.

- 1000 Block of Jefferson Highway

- Haggerty Lane

- Bobby’s Way

- Red Sunset Lane

- Royal Drive

- Myer’s Corner

- Gosnell Crossing

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

