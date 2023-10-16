Authorities search for cause of loud noises heard in Augusta County

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Oct. 15 at around 6:22 PM, many southern Augusta County residents heard loud noises.

Many reported the noises sounded like explosions.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said many people called in reporting the sounds from the area of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

ACSO said the Sheriff’s Office responded as well as the Stuarts Draft Fire Department. They searched the area and could not locate the source of the sounds.

No injuries, property damage or power outages were reported throughout these areas.

