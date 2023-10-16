Bridge of Hope adds new neighborhood support group

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridge of Hope for Harrisonburg-Rockingham has added a support group to a new neighborhood.

In every neighborhood launch, four to ten volunteers finish training to support a family facing homelessness for one to two years.

The goal of the neighborhood support group is to bring relief to the family they get matched with in any way possible.

“That can look different for each family based on the family’s needs. It can be tangible ways of support, emotional ways of support things like connecting with a job interview, providing transportation to an appointment, perhaps as simple as sending a note in the mail happy birthday card, encouraging text or something like that,” Bridge of Hope Program Director Maria Rodriguez said.

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham launched in August 2010. Through moral support and assistance, the group is able to make life easier for families.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.