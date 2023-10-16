The Edgar Allan Poe Experience arrives in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Edgar Allan Poe Experience has made its way to Virginia. The show presents Poe’s iconic stories theatrically with a unique insane asylum concept.

Each room on the ground floor hosts a different story.

“It just heightens the whole atmosphere,” said director Brian Clowdus, “We want this creepy Halloween experience. It’s that mix of what we know and what we’re kind of playing around with. It makes it a little bit more terrifying.”

Poe’s work revolves around mortality. The experience features “The Raven”, “The Tell-Tale Heart”, “The Fall of the House of Usher”, and “The Masque of the Red Death.” By studying the context of Poe’s work, cast members connect with its meaning.

“As an author, he found a way to connect to audiences in a kind of timeless way,” said actor Harrison Reed. “His stories are something that I think taps into these fears that every person can relate to and has naturally.”

For creators, having an Edgar Allen Poe show for Halloween makes sense. Many associate the poet with the holiday.

“We think of the Raven, we think of the Mask of Red Death — so he’s almost become synonymous with Halloween,” said Clowdus. “He is undoubtedly the grandfather of horror and terror, so I feel like we’re excited to have them at the front center of our Halloween season.”

Production describes this experience as nothing any theatre fan has seen before.

“We call it an experience because it’s genuinely experiential,” said Reed, “The audience is moving through rooms as we go from scene to scene; they’re interacting with the actors so they’re just as much part of the story as some of the performers are as well.”

The Edgar Allan Poe Experience has over a dozen showtimes at the Virginia Quilt Museum until Halloween night.

Showtimes run at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Due to popular demand, the Edgar Allen Poe Experience added 5 p.m. shows for the last two weekends of October.

Ticket prices are set at the following:

Thursday - Adult $39, Youth $29

Friday/Saturday - Adult $49, Youth $39

Sunday - Adult $34, Youth $24

VIP Ticket includes a private haunted cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show.

A 15 percent discount is available for military and first responders. Youth Tickets are 12 and under. General Admission 13 and up.

The Edgar Allan Poe Experience is a one-hour walk-through event.

