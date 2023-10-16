Hemp companies await injunction decision on Virginia THC law

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hemp companies and businesses that sell CBD and THC products in Virginia are anxiously awaiting the result of a federal court hearing tomorrow. They are hoping for an injunction on a law that went into effect on July 1.

Since July 1 the sale of any products containing a THC content higher than 0.3% has been banned in Virginia. Now two hemp companies and one private citizen are suing the state to try to change things.

The Plaintiffs in the lawsuit: NOVA Hemp, Franny’s Farmacy, and private citizen Rose Lane argue that the law is unfairly harming businesses and that because Virginia’s new THC limit is stricter than the federal limit it directly conflicts with federal law.

Pure Shenandoah in Elkton said that the court’s decision will have a big impact one way or another.

“Since July 1 and the law change going into effect we’ve seen a lot of vendors struggle and more importantly a lot of consumers and patients have a hard time finding products that have been helping them in the best,” said Tanner Johnson, who owns Pure Shenandoah with three of his brothers.

Pure Shenandoah sells a diverse array of hemp products so it hasn’t been hit as hard as some other vendors after the law took effect but it has had to adjust. It said that the biggest downside of the law has been the loss of products with medicinal uses.

“We’ve been working hard to produce new products that the market and vendors want however it’s been an uphill battle and it’s been challenging. THC does a great job at providing for a lot of different ailments and without it we have one hand tied behind our back,” said Johnson.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the State of Virginia are seeking an injunction that would effectively pause the regulations that went into effect on July 1.

“What that would mean practically is all of the THC dominant edibles would be back on shelves in hopefully a regulated fashion that would again give the consumers the products they need but with a source they can trust,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he believes an injunction could be the best-case scenario if the THC products are allowed back on shelves but are more regulated.

“If this comes back around again we would have a regulatory system so that these aren’t just any old willy nilly THC products getting on gas station shelves but rather very sophisticated, well-tested, effective, and safe products that end up on quality shelves,” he said.

If the Federal District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria does grant the injunction companies like Pure Shenandoah would have to send their THC products to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) for approval to get them back on shelves.

“The injunction will go into place and then immediately Pure Shenandoah will send a lot of different labels and packaging types to VDACS to go ahead and approve. Once we’re approved we’re hoping to be one of the first companies to market, giving people access to the products that they’ve been wanting for a long time,” said Johnson.

Virginia’s THC market sprung up under Hemp laws because of the stalled rollout of the state’s legal marijuana programs.

Pure Shenandoah said that according to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority companies will be able to apply for a medical marijuana license on January 1, 2024. It said the rollout of the state’s recreational marijuana program is further behind and that dispensaries likely won’t begin popping up until 2026 or 2027.

