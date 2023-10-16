HPD arrests man for alleged sexual battery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says they arrested a man who allegedly sexually grabbed a woman in Hillandale Park.

According to the HPD, the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 when the victim said a man approached her while she was walking her dog. The victim says the man reportedly gestured repeatedly for her to follow him into the woods. The HPD says when the woman refused and got in her car, the man allegedly followed her and spoke to her through a translation app on his phone to offer her money in exchange for sex.

When the victim refused, the HPD says he reached into the vehicle and sexually grabbed the woman before leaving the area on foot.

Police searched the area, and say they found 26-year-old Eric Alexander Gonzalez Ordonez. According to the HPD, the victim positively identified Gonzalez Ordonez as the offender, and he was reportedly placed into custody.

The HPD says Gonzalez Ordonez was charged with one count of sexual battery, and is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

