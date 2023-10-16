Cream of the Crop
Rockingham County Schools holds closed meeting on Youngkin’s model policy

People who are involved with the upcoming vote are closer to making an informed decision, after hours of discussion.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public Schools Board spent two hours in a closed session going over portions of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies.

The meeting focused on items D, G, and H of Governor Youngkin’s policy.

The policy revolves around the identification of transgender students along with gender-specific activities (overnight trips, use of facilities, etc.), and participation.

The meeting was meant to discuss deeper details with legal counsel, but the school district’s Superintendent, Dr. Larry Shifflett, said the board made progress.

“They were very productive. I felt like people were able to share their concerns and perspectives, and I felt like the meeting ended on a very positive note,” Dr. Shifflett said.

Governor Youngkin and his administration updated the model policies to protect all students. The 2023 Model Policies restore parental rights in decision-making about their child’s identity while protecting the safety and dignity of all students.

Every school district is required to adopt Youngkin’s model policy. Rockingham County Public Schools’ superintendent, however, confirmed the time to vote on the policies is in the future. People who are involved with the upcoming vote say they are closer to making an informed decision, after hours of discussion.

“We basically just had some individual assignments for me as the superintendent and my explore options as well as legal counsel and then once we do that homework, we’ll reconvene another close session meeting,” Dr. Shifflett said.

Dr. Larry Shifflett says there’s no set timeframe for a vote. The plan moving forward is to get back with legal counsel, draft a policy for information, and then hold a future meeting to decide further action, according to Dr. Shifflett.

