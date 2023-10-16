Staunton City Council to vote on Valley Supportive Housing’s tax exemption

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Staunton has listed Valley Supportive housing as property tax exempt, however the City Assessor says that was a mistake.

Valley Supportive Housing leases apartments to individuals with diagnosed mental health issues. Executive Director, Lou Siegel, says they currently have 68 apartments.

Siegel said he was surprised when he found out in the spring the organization was not property tax exempt when it talked with the city when purchasing a new group of apartments.

”Adding another 33,500 dollars in real estate taxes puts a real burden on us, we are not sure where that money would come from at this point,” said Siegel.

Valley Supportive Housing’s annual budget is around $350,500 and the rent paid by the tenants covers about 75% of the budget. Other funds come from local grants and donations from other organizations in the Valley.

“We have always looked at it as we are doing a good thing so far as providing very low cost housing to a community that has difficulty find housing and we do not think it is being recognized that if we weren’t doing it where would these 68 people be? we can’t answer that question,” said Siegel.

They have purchased buildings as recent as three years ago, and the city did not tax the apartments, according to Siegel.

Siegel said they have presented its case at two City Council work sessions. There will be a public hearing and vote at the next council meeting. He said they will be present to answer any questions and hopes people come out to show support.

