Staunton launches new ‘Trash Talk’ survey

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Public Works is asking for public input on refuse collection in the Queen City.

On Oct. 16, the “Trash Talk” survey was launched by the city and public works to hear input on the current waste collection system. The plan is to address all public issues and comments received in the survey for their new standardized system to come out in July 2024.

People can either fill out the survey online or pick up in-person copies at the public works building, Staunton public library and the city manager’s office in city hall.

Director of Public Works, Jeff Johnston, said the primary goal of the survey is to include the public in discussions for an overlooked public service. He said his department hopes to work out every issue people can think of, before the release of the new program.

People living in the Queen City will be able to pick between two different curb receptacles at their home, either a 48-gallon can or a 96-gallon can. Johnston said the 48-gallon can hold about four tall kitchen bags and the 96-gallon can hold about eight.

Along with the bin updates, Staunton’s garbage trucks will be equipped with mechanical lifts; removing the need for a public works employee to lift the bin into the truck. Johnston said the bins will be city-owned, even if it is on someone’s property. These new changes will come with restrictions on the amount of waste to be collected by the city.

“There will be a limit on how much trash you can put out to be collected. People can have some input on what that limit is but that’s going to be a big one. We want to get a feel on how much that is going to impact people.,” Johnston said.

Johnston said only trash that is inside the waste bins will be collected. Example trash bins are in City Hall, people can examine the bins and give feedback to Staunton Public Works through the survey.

According to the public work’s website, the new bins will be delivered to Staunton addresses in the spring of 2024.

The survey will also help address safety issues for Public Works employees. On Oct. 11, a public works employee was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident whilst they were collecting trash for the city.

“Our trucks are stopping to pick up sometimes cans, sometimes bags and it makes it somewhat unpredictable,” Johnston said. “If we’re only collecting cans and those cans are clearly seen on the curb, it makes our actions more predictable. Anytime you are playing on the street, predictable means safer,”

He said the machine operations will help reduce risk of injury from the bag itself; sometimes the bag has sharp objects in it that can cause injury or the actual lifting of cans/bags themself can hurt employees.

The funding for this project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city has allocated $850,000 for this project.

This project will not only focus on trash collection but policies in the city that pertain to refuse collection across the Queen City.

“I imagine there is a few ‘what if scenarios’ out there that we haven’t thought of,” Johnston said. “We’re hoping by taking this survey, we will get an idea of what everyone is worried about. Hear the concerns people have about how our new trash collection will affect them. Their homes, their businesses and their neighborhoods, so that we can come up with policy that allows for that and has appropriate accommodations.”

The trash collection changes will not affect recycling in the city. Staunton residents can still bring their recyclable materials to the Public Works compound at 119 Craigmont Road.

