Staying breezy & cool

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy. Morning rain showers for the Allegheny Mountains and it is possible a few snowflakes could mix in too. Partly sunny for the day and cool with highs into the low to mid 50s. Breezy with a few stray showers by late afternoon. Not widespread, most stay dry. Still feeling chilly with the breeze and any showers. Mostly cloudy into the evening with a few more isolated showers, mostly after 6-8pm. Temperatures into the 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and isolated showers. A few more rain and snow showers along the Allegheny Mountains with temperatures into the 30s, no accumulation.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and still mostly cloudy. Feeling cool and breezy at times but not gusty. A few more stray showers likely throughout the day, mostly into West Virginia. Some showers could cross the Virginia line but mostly staying in West Virginia. Not widespread. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, few city locations near 60. Partly cloudy during the evening with just a stray shower. Chilly overnight and partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and more sunshine. A few clouds during the morning but decreasing quickly. Mostly sunny for the day, dry and milder. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear and pleasantly cool into the evening with temperatures into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and warm with a few more clouds into the afternoon, staying dry. Mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s and breezy. A pleasantly cool evening with temperatures into the 50s and increasing clouds. Watching our next system that could bring the potential for showers overnight but looks to be holding off until Friday. Mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 40s. Cloudy for the day. Watching the potential for our next system to bring some showers, moreso into the afternoon and late day. Stay tuned for timing updates. Highs into the low to mid 60s and breezy. Mostly cloudy at night with more shower potential. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start with temperatures into the 40s. Showers possible during the morning but all depending on front timing. Mostly cloudy and potential for lingering showers throughout the day with our next system. Stay tuned for updates. Highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and gusty winds behind the front. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s and still windy.

SUNDAY: A chilly and mainly cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Staying mainly cloudy with gusty winds throughout the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers possible for the Alleghenies. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

