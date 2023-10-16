Cream of the Crop
Suspect arrested in Redpoint Apartment double homicide

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A suspect has been arrested in the double homicide on April 14, 2023 at an apartment complex on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

Barbour has been arrested.
Chavis Javon Barbour, 20, of Scottsville, has been charged with two counts of aggravated homicide and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Barbour was arrested on April 25, 2023 for six counts of illegal distribution of drugs and has been held without bond at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail ever since that date, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

For more on the shooting, click here.

