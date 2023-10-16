Cream of the Crop
Teacher tapes student’s mouth shut in class; charged with child abuse

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Central Preston Middle School teacher was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she allegedly taped a student’s mouth shut and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

Cassandra Sisler, 43, was arrested on Friday in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month.

The victim told police Sisler put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class, and wrapped his wrists in duct tape.

5 News spoke with Brad Martin, the Preston County School’s Superintendent. He said they’re aware of the accusations and contacted the appropriate authorities.

It’s unclear if Sisler is still employed by the Preston County BOE. Superintendent Martin said he wouldn’t comment on the status of her employment during the investigation into her alleged misconduct.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

