‘This is like history is repeating itself’ | 86-year-old, Palestinian refugee calls for peace

By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Renée Jubran was 11 years old when she and her family were forced out of their home in Palestine. Now, nearly a century later, the Israel-Hamas war is reminding her of her traumatic experience.

“We should have had peace a long time ago. Not wait 75 years,” Jubran said. “This is hard. This is like history is repeating itself.”

This happened in 1948, marking the start of what would become a decades-long battle over land ownership between Israel and Palestine, which is an argument the 86-year-old said she can’t believe is still happening.

“I thought people would wake up and solve that problem. It’s very solvable,” Jubran said.

The United States Government is showing its support for Israel. Jubran said she is frustrated with how Palestinians are being portrayed by the media.

“I want the people, the world to understand our plight and feel for the Palestinian people. We are not terrorists,” Jubran said.

As the conflict continues in the Middle East, Jubran wants her message to be heard loud and clear.

“I pray to God -- day and night. I want to live to see the day of peace in Palestine between Jews, Arabs, Muslims, whoever lives there,” Jubran said.

